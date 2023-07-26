Chasetown picked up a win and defeat from their latest friendly double header.

The Scholars squad was split for the two games last night (25th July) as their pre-season preparations continued.

After answering a late call from Gresley Rovers, a goal from Joe Perry was the only consolation in a 3-1 defeat.

There was better look at Shifnal Town though where the deadlock was broken in the second half when Danny O’Callaghan headed home a Kris Taylor free-kick.

The win was wrapped up from the penalty spot late on by Jack Langston after Jayden Campbell was fouled.