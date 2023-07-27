A lone piper has marked sunrise at the National Memorial Arboretum to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

The sombre sounds of Lance Sergeant Douglas Warren from F Company, The Scots Guards, paid tribute to the 1,100 military personnel that were killed during the three-year conflict.

It signalled the start of a day of Remembrance today (27th July) that will culminate with Remembering Korea – 70 years on, a special Royal British Legion commemorative event in London.

Armed Forces personnel have also laid wreaths at the British Korean Veterans Association Memorial Garden at the National Memorial Arboretum

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: