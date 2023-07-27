A lone piper has marked sunrise at the National Memorial Arboretum to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.
The sombre sounds of Lance Sergeant Douglas Warren from F Company, The Scots Guards, paid tribute to the 1,100 military personnel that were killed during the three-year conflict.
It signalled the start of a day of Remembrance today (27th July) that will culminate with Remembering Korea – 70 years on, a special Royal British Legion commemorative event in London.
Armed Forces personnel have also laid wreaths at the British Korean Veterans Association Memorial Garden at the National Memorial Arboretum
Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“While the Korean War is now often referred to as ‘the Forgotten War’, the invaluable contributions made by all who served and 1,100 personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice will forever be remembered at the National Memorial Arboretum.
“The legacy of the 110,000 British and Commonwealth Armed Forces personnel who served is preserved within our memorials, ensuring that we can pass the baton of Remembrance to future generations and that these incredible stories of service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum