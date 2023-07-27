More than £4,000 has been raised for We Love Lichfield by supporters of a classic car event.

Around 100 vehicles joined the 100-mile route of the Cannock Chase Classic Car Tour which took place last month and was organised by Wolverhampton and Staffordshire Car Club.

Sponsor First Class Technologies have now handed over a cheque for £4,090 to We Love Lichfield.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield said:

“A huge thank you to all involved who have raised vital funds that will help voluntary groups across Lichfield, Burntwood and the surrounding villages. “Particular thanks to First Class Technologies for coming up with the idea back in 2021, sponsoring the inaugural event, also this one in 2023 and assisting organisers. “Richard’s event is a perfect example of how local businesses can help We Love Lichfield. If anyone wants to organise a fundraising event or simply donate, please visit www.welovelichfield.com.” Simon Price, We Love Lichfield

Richard Hinton, from First Class Technologies, said: