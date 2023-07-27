Councillors have thanked residents, traders, local businesses and community groups for braving the wet weather to make the Burntwood Wakes “a great success”.

The annual event was held at Burntwood Leisure Centre and featured fairground rides, live entertainment, a street market and community stalls.

It was organised by Burntwood Town Festival and supported by local businesses including Lesters Packaging, Tara Group, Crown Highways, Chasetown Football Club and Techcare, along with Lichfield District Council and the We Love Lichfield Fund.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council said: