Councillors have thanked residents, traders, local businesses and community groups for braving the wet weather to make the Burntwood Wakes “a great success”.
The annual event was held at Burntwood Leisure Centre and featured fairground rides, live entertainment, a street market and community stalls.
It was organised by Burntwood Town Festival and supported by local businesses including Lesters Packaging, Tara Group, Crown Highways, Chasetown Football Club and Techcare, along with Lichfield District Council and the We Love Lichfield Fund.
Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council said:
“A very special thanks to the businesses who supported our annual Burntwood Wakes.
“Thanks to their support we gave away 600 picnics to local children and provided a completely free event for all.
“We used a local family business, Mikey Teas of Sankey’s Corner, to make the mini picnics and Louise and her small team worked tirelessly to get this done.
“The whole event was amazing – the community came out in the rain to support the event and there were so many happy faces. It was simply brilliant.”Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council