Passengers in Lichfield are being urged to check their journeys ahead of industrial action by railway workers.

Members of the RMT Union will walkout on Saturday (29th July), while the ASLEF union will introduce a ban on overtime from 31st July to 5th August.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway say both measures will impact services.

Saturday will see a reduced timetable with no trains running on some routes, while the ASLEF action could also see trains cancelled at short notice.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both operators, said: