Passengers in Lichfield are being urged to check their journeys ahead of industrial action by railway workers.
Members of the RMT Union will walkout on Saturday (29th July), while the ASLEF union will introduce a ban on overtime from 31st July to 5th August.
London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway say both measures will impact services.
Saturday will see a reduced timetable with no trains running on some routes, while the ASLEF action could also see trains cancelled at short notice.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both operators, said:
“It is disappointing that industrial action is continuing to affect our passengers’ journeys.
“I urge passengers travelling next week to check their journeys before setting out as services may be subject to short-notice cancellation. For this reason I also advise passengers to avoid relying on the last train of the evening where possible.
“Passengers travelling on 29th July should plan ahead as a reduced timetable will be in operation between 7am and 7pm only – and some routes will not be served.
“Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.”Jonny Wiseman