A Lichfield school has been boosted after securing more than £200,000 of funding to carry out repairs.

The Friary School will use the money from the Department for Education’s Conditions Improvement Fund (CIF) to replace the sports hall roof.

The building has been deteriorating for a number of years, but the new work will prevent leaks and improve heating costs.

The school said the move would also allow them to push ahead with internal improvements to the building, which is used for PE lessons and exams, as part of proposals for a full upgrade.

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“Anyone who has been in the sports hall will be well aware that it had deteriorated to a poor state. “Our move to academy status represented the best opportunity to upgrade this school and community facility which otherwise would have simply worsened. “Consequently, we are delighted that at lot of hard work and perseverance has resulted in this bid having been won.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

As well as the school usage, the building is also utilised by a number of community groups and sports clubs along with other facilities such as the dance studio, all weather pitch and playing fields.