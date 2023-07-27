The demolition of a multi-storey car park could be given the green light by councillors next week.
Lichfield District Council is hoping to knock down the Birmingham Road structure as part of wider plans to redevelop the area.
The proposals are on the agenda at a meeting of the local authority’s planning committee on Monday (31st July).
A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said that planning application was a significant step in the delivery of long-awaited redevelopment in the city centre, which will also see a cinema created in the former Debenhams site adjoining the multi-storey facility.
“The demolition of the car park will mark the start of visible progress on the Birmingham Road site redevelopment which the Lichfield City Centre Masterplan commits to delivering by 2026.
“Ongoing collaboration with city centre design consultants and potential development partners will incorporate recent feedback from residents to create a city-gateway scheme that the entire community can take pride in.
“Discussions with development partners are progressing rapidly and a pre-planning application for the cinema scheme in the former Debenhams building within Three Spires shopping centre will be submitted shortly.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
The move has been criticised in some quarters though, with some visitors and businesses warning of the impact demolishing the car park could have.
But Lichfield District Council said the facility had reached the end of its lifespan having already undergone “multiple rounds of extensive repairs and maintenance”.
Plans for a “meanwhile use” initiative for the site are also being drawn up by the local authority in a bid to ensure the land does not sit empty until permanent redevelopment takes place in the coming years.
“This approach will facilitate temporary activities, transforming the space by hosting activities such as an outdoor theatre, an outdoor cinema – to be operated by a soon-to-be-announced cinema operator – hosting unique one-off events, and providing pop-up retail and food options.
“Priority will be given to local start-ups and businesses, bolstering the local economy, and supporting hardworking entrepreneurs from across the district.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
Unless the car park is deemed to be unsafe for use then perhaps the ‘Meanwhile Use’ could be a multi storey car park. Also, I would only class ‘visible progress’s as something that is actually being built rather than empty spaces and empty promises.
It is difficult to become enthusiastic about the blandishments of the council regarding the Birmingham Road / Friasgate site. Citizens are now inured to the smoke and mirror (and even lies) that epitomises the motives for this ill fated development.
The money (our money) that has been wasted so far would have probably provided a gateway garden for the city. We know it will mean housing, that’s the only mantra they understand.
I really don’t know why I bother with these postings. The council doesn’t care, and for that matter neither do the people of the ‘new’ Lichfield.
Blow it up.
Ugly, smelly, dangerous concrete monstrosity with low ceilings, dark and dank levels and narrow parking spaces. Not fit for purpose and will only get worse over time so why the fuss about it?
Sell tickets locally for a charity raffle with the winner being allowed to press the button that sets off the charges for the detonation. Then donate the proceeds to a food bank.
I think ‘visible progress’ should involve something going up, not more demolition to add to the existing long-term BirminghamRoad wasteland!