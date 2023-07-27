The demolition of a multi-storey car park could be given the green light by councillors next week.

Lichfield District Council is hoping to knock down the Birmingham Road structure as part of wider plans to redevelop the area.

The proposals are on the agenda at a meeting of the local authority’s planning committee on Monday (31st July).

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said that planning application was a significant step in the delivery of long-awaited redevelopment in the city centre, which will also see a cinema created in the former Debenhams site adjoining the multi-storey facility.

“The demolition of the car park will mark the start of visible progress on the Birmingham Road site redevelopment which the Lichfield City Centre Masterplan commits to delivering by 2026. “Ongoing collaboration with city centre design consultants and potential development partners will incorporate recent feedback from residents to create a city-gateway scheme that the entire community can take pride in. “Discussions with development partners are progressing rapidly and a pre-planning application for the cinema scheme in the former Debenhams building within Three Spires shopping centre will be submitted shortly.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The move has been criticised in some quarters though, with some visitors and businesses warning of the impact demolishing the car park could have.

But Lichfield District Council said the facility had reached the end of its lifespan having already undergone “multiple rounds of extensive repairs and maintenance”.

Plans for a “meanwhile use” initiative for the site are also being drawn up by the local authority in a bid to ensure the land does not sit empty until permanent redevelopment takes place in the coming years.