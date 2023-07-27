People are being asked to give their views on how older people across Staffordshire should be supported.

A survey has been launched by Staffordshire County Council to understand how they can help residents to stay in their own homes, live independently and provide the right care and support.

The authority is keen to hear the views of people over 65, as well as people who have experience of social care support for older residents. Council chiefs also want to understand how those aged 50 think about the services they may need as they age.

Data from the survey will then be used to develop a new strategy to influence what organisations should address over the next five years.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said:

“As people age, it is important that they are supported to maintain their independence and quality of life for as long as possible, with the right care and support as they need it. “This is why we want as many people as possible to fill in this survey. This really is a good opportunity for people to help us understand how we can support older people to stay in their own homes and live independently. “The information we receive will really help us when we put together our strategy.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The survey can be accessed here, and is open until 11th August.