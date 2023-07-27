Staffordshire Police is to share real-time updates on 999 calls in a bid to highlight the challenges faced by the force.

In May, two-recording breaking days were recorded in the control room with more than 900 calls coming in over a 24-hour period.

The new initiative will see details shared on social media platforms between 3pm and 10pn on Friday (28th July).

Police chiefs say they hope the move will help showcase “the exceptional demand” being experienced.

Chief Superintendent Emily McCormick said:

“Officers and staff in our contact centre are dealing with an increasingly broad range of incidents on a daily basis which all pose their own unique challenges. “While we have invested heavily in our triage function to help ease this demand and provide the best possible service to the public, we are still receiving a number of 999 calls which aren’t genuine emergencies. “Significant work has been carried out to improve our 101 and digital reporting services to ease this problem and we need as many people as possible to be aware of this if we want these calls to stop.” Chief Superintendent Emily McCormick

To follow the event on Friday people can follow the @StaffsPolice Twitter page.