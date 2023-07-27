A distinctive lectern stolen from a Shenstone church has been returned safely.

The brass item, featuring a large eagle, was taken from St John the Baptist Church earlier this month.

A campaign to find the lectern was launched, with scrap dealer Russell Taroni offering a £1,000 reward for its return and appealing through his network in case it turned up.

The offer paid off, after a fellow dealer arranged for the item to be returned.

Shenstone Parish Council’s clerk, Shirley O’Mara, said: