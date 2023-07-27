Graduates and students in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply to join a national panel looking at student finance.

The Student Loans Company (SLC) is recruiting for its Student Finance Customer Panel, which was established in 2021.

The group will share thoughts and perspectives to improve how the SLC interacts with its 9.4million customers throughout their educational life.

David Wallace, deputy CEO and chief customer officer at the SLC, said:

“We want to deliver the best possible experience for our customers and to do that, we need to understand what we’re doing right and where we can improve. “That’s where our customer panel comes in. This is a hugely important group of people with their own personal views and experiences of the Student Loans Company. “We want to hear about their perspectives and use that knowledge and information to shape how we look to continually improve our customers’ experience.” David Wallace

Members will serve on the panel, which meets quarterly, for two years to discuss ideas and improvements.

The deadline for applications is 31st July. For more details and to apply click here.