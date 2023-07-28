A consultation over plans which could see ticket offices closed at railway stations in Lichfield has been extended.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway are among operators across the country proposing to ditch manned ticket sale sites in favour of self-service and online options.

It comes after data showed just 12% of tickets were sold at offices in stations compared to 82% in the 1990s.

But a consultation into the closure, which would affect Lichfield City and Lichfield Trent Valley stations, has now been extended until 1st September.

Ian McConnell, managing director of West Midlands Railway, said:

“By extending the consultation period we hope more passengers will be able to have their say on our proposals for ticket retailing. “The extension will ensure a wide range of voices are heard which will be important to shape the outcome of the final plans.” Ian McConnell, West Midlands Railway

Further information on the proposals can be found at wmr.uk/ticket-offices.