Daredevils are being invited to take to the skies to raise money for St Giles Hospice.

The Whittington-based charity is working with the AeroSuperBatics team for the third annual wing walk event.

Participants will jump aboard the aircraft for an “unforgettable fundraiser”.

Louise Lewis, events manager at the hospice, is among those who have taken to the skies for the fundraiser.

She said:

“Since working for St Giles, I’ve realised just how amazing the hospice is, and what goes into providing such specialised care within our local communities. “Most people I know have been touched in some way by St Giles, and I want to promote the hospice and hopefully inspire others to fundraise. “The wing walk challenge was so exhilarating and I felt a real sense of pride when I got into the air. I’d recommend everyone to step out of your comfort zone and take on a challenge for St Giles.” Louise Lewis

The event is available on selected dates until October. Registration costs £50 with a minimum sponsorship target of £800.

For more details, visit the St Giles Hospice website.