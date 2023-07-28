Fire chiefs are urging people across Staffordshire to stay safe this summer.

With the school holidays now in full swing, more and more people will be heading out to enjoy the outdoors.

But with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service saying the number of calls it receives often increases during this period – particularly to incidents such as wildfires and open water rescues – people are being asked to enjoy themselves responsibly.

Ben Sourbutts, prevent delivery lead at the fire service, said:

“Wildfires and open water swimming are two of the most prominent causes of concern for us as we head into the busy summer period. “We want people to enjoy the summer and spend time with their family and friends outdoors, but we need to make sure the public are aware of the risks which can lead to an increase in accidental incidents happening. “Barbecues should never be used in the countryside and across popular beauty spots within the county. Fires caused by barbecues can easily spread to surrounding shrubbery and can quickly escalate into a dangerous and uncontainable wildfire. “They should never be left unattended and should not be used when the person in-charge is consuming alcohol.” Ben Sourbutts

Safety information is available on the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.