A man has been charged with drug offences after police found MDMA and cocaine in Lichfield.

Estifanos Kelifa, 38, from Lichfield, has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Stafford Crown Court on 25th August charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession with intent to supply MDMA and cocaine, and conveying a threatening message.

It comes after police searched a man in the city on 4th June and found a quantity of class A drugs.