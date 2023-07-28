Time is running out for people to nominate tourism and hospitality businesses for a regional award.

The deadline for entries to the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards is on 31st July.

There are 20 categories in total, including the new Rising Star and Team of the Year awards.

Last year saw the National Memorial Arboretum among the winners as they scooped the Business Events Venue of the Year title.

Mark Ellis, from the arboretum, said:

“The Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards provide us with a platform to highlight the incredible work of our team and demonstrate how their efforts allow us to deliver a world-class visitor experience. “In addition to collecting several Enjoy Staffordshire awards, we’ve also been recognised at successive VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, most recently winning Business Events Venue of the Year 2023 for Aspects, our state-of-the-art events building. “We hosted a special event in Aspects on the night of the awards, giving team members the opportunity to gather and celebrate being shortlisted – it was tremendous that so many colleagues were together to share in the delight at the precise moment when we discovered that we had won. “While winning is obviously a tremendous boost to the whole team and raises our profile with industry peers, just entering the awards is a rewarding experience, encouraging us to reflect on our work and helping us to identify areas where we can further enhance our visitor offer.” Mark Ellis National Memorial Arboretum

For more details on the categories and how to enter, visit www.enjoystaffordshire.com/awards.