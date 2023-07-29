A Burntwood business is celebrating after being named as a finalist in a national awards ceremony.

Cameron Homes, which is part of the Tara Group, is one of five shortlisted in the Best Staff Development category at the Housebuilder Awards 2023.

Carli Gallier, people manager at Cameron Homes, said:

“It’s an absolute honour to be shortlisted. “As a company, we’re very proud of the development opportunities we provide to all employees. “Continued career development is central to our people-first approach alongside the work we do in creating a culture of wellbeing, which allows us to build a skilled and engaged team for the future.” Carli Gallier, Cameron Homes

The result will be announced at a ceremony in November.