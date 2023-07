Chasetown suffered two 3-2 defeats as their friendly schedule continued.

At Wolverhampton Casuals, a younger XI trailed by two goals, but goals from Declan Riley and Tyrese Cromwell got the score back to 2-2 before the hosts struck the winner.

Over at Darlaston, Chasetown took an early lead from Jayden Campbell l, but found themselves 2-1 in arrears until Ben Lund levelled.

A penalty gave the hosts a second half winner, although Tom Unwin and Luke Yates both struck the bar late on.