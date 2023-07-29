Families are being invited to explore an immersive experience at the National Memorial Arboretum this summer.

The New World event will run until 1st September and has been created with arts organisation Wild Rumpus.

It features six interactive installations, from a ‘Dream Garden’ to the ‘Memory Maze’ which are built using upcycled, recycled and repurposed materials.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“The arboretum is an inspirational living landscape, and we make sure that sustainability and good environmental practices are the heart of everything we do – this summer we really wanted to share that message through creativity and play with the families that journey through The New World with us throughout the school holidays. “The New World installations transport our visitors to new and wonderful places through the power of their own imaginations, whilst reducing the impact on the environment thanks to the upcycling and repurposing of many materials.” Rachel Smith, National Memorial Arboretum

Families will be guided on their journey by the spin of a wheel, sending them on an unpredictable adventure around each of the installations.

Rowan Cannon, director of Wild Rumpus, said:

“As an immersive environmental arts company, we aim to work regeneratively and within the boundaries and cycles of the living planet – an ethos that is reflected in all elements of The New World at the arboretum this summer, from the design concepts to the repurposing of materials once we have finished. “We have a responsibility to produce environmentally sustainable events which provoke debate and inspire change and we always question how we can impact on the world more gently.” Rowan Cannon, Wild Rumpus

The New World operates daily from 10am to 5pm. A free guide can be picked up from the welcome desk at the arboretum.

For more details, visit www.thenma.org.uk/thenewworld.