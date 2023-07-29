Free summer Play in the Parks events will return to Burntwood from next week.

Organised by Burntwood Town Council and supported by St John’s Community Church, Spark, Lichfield District Council, Tara Group and Platinum Boxing, sessions will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 31st July to 23rd August.

The events will feature a range of free activities, including inflatables, face painting, craft activities and multi sports, while on Wednesdays there will be a fairground ride.

Cllr Paul Taylor, chair of the town council’s community and partnerships committee, said:



“Play in the Parks is one of the activities of Burntwood Town Council that everyone is incredibly proud of. “Providing free-to-use activities for school children during the holidays is an immense help to families. It also gets them out enjoying their wonderful local parks and open spaces. “The success of these events comes from working with our partner organisations to deliver more than they or we could do on our own. “It’s an excellent example of how Burntwood Town Council’s cooperative ethos brings better outcomes for all.” Cllr Paul Taylor

More information on Play in the Parks is available here.