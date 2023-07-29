More than 70% of homes on a new Alrewas development have now been sold, a housebuilder has said.

Crest Nicholson said there were now less than 25 two to four bedroom properties available at the Green Acres site.

Vanessa MacNee, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said:

“With over 70% of homes sold, we have seen a huge amount of interest in our Green Acres development. “Since its launch, it has become a thriving addition to the local community, with a range of buyers, from downsizers all the way to first time homeowners and young families. “Our purchasers living at Green Acres have been attracted to the amazing countryside location, ideal for those who enjoy the rolling open spaces and quaint village living in Staffordshire.” Vanessa MacNee

Prices at Green Acres start from £262,500. For more details visit the Crest Nicholson website.