Lichfield City’s pre-season schedule comes to a close this weekend when they travel to Coventry Sphinx.

It will be the last chance for Ivor Green’s squad to impress the manager ahead of the new campaign.

Kick off in Coventry today (29th July) is at 3pm.

The game will be followed by Lichfield’s first competitive clash of the season when they face a tough tie at Boldmere St Michaels in the FA Cup on 5th August.