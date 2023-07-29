A local theatre has become the first such venue to join a programme aiming to prevent loneliness and isolation.

The Lichfield Garrick has become part of the Places of Welcome scheme run by the Diocese of Lichfield and the Church Urban Fund.

To mark the milestone, the theatre was joined by representatives from Stoke City Football Club which has become the first professional club in the country to join the project.

The Places of Welcome scheme now boasts a 600-strong network of locations where people can drop in for refreshments and conversation when they need it.

Daniel Buckroyd, chief executive and artistic director at Lichfield Garrick, said:

“The thread that runs through everything we do is about creating together, and opportunities for people to come together – a lot of that happens through creative programmes but it can also happen through a cup of coffee or a board game. “Places of Welcome seemed like a great initiative and us linking up with it seemed like a way of us helping signpost that we’re open and welcoming. “Our being part of the Places of Welcome initiative is part of a longer-term ambition to get this place open and active and inclusive and welcoming.” Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick

Julie Jones, chief executive of the Diocese of Lichfield, said:

“We are delighted to be breaking new ground in welcoming a professional football club and a theatre to our network of Places of Welcome. “The initiative is an integral part of work to strengthen communities across the diocese. We wish to continue developing our Places of Welcome network as part of our wider missional focus.” Julie Jones, Diocese of Lichfield

A full list of Places of Welcome locations is available online.