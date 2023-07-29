A new committee has been established at Lichfield City Council to help drive climate change and biodiversity issues.

The initiative was put forward by the controlling group at the council at a meeting this week.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, deputy leader of Lichfield City Council, was elected as the chair of the new committee, which also includes members from the Liberal Democrat and Conservative groups.

Cllr Harvey Coggins said:

“The continued burning of fossil fuels, intensively farming livestock and deforestation are major contributing factors to the earth’s temperature rising, adding enormous amounts of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. “The effects of this are most devastating to those already marginalised by society. Women constitute 70% of the world’s poor and are more likely to look for income from industries that will be most affected by climate change, for example agriculture – and it is worth noting that in this crisis, forms of inequality work together. Black, migrant, old and disabled people will be disproportionally affected. “But there is hope. We are not at the point of no return. A change can be made by aiming towards net zero carbon emissions, by moving from a reliance on coal, oil and gas to renewable energy, and by increasing biodiversity to protect the landscape.’ Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins

The establishment of the committee was seconded by the leader of the city council, Cllr Dave Robertson. He said:

“It’s almost four years since the city council declared a climate emergency but that was followed by very little real action to try and reduce carbon emissions across our city. “I’m really proud that, after the change in control in May, the council has set up this committee to bring forward ideas about how we can make a difference on one of the biggest issue facing our community.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Cllr Harvey-Coggins insisted the parish council committee group could still make an impact despite the global nature of the climate crisis.