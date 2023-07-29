A summer holiday scheme for young people is preparing for blast off.

Space 2023 offers a range o f activities designed to keep youngsters entertained and drive down anti-social behaviour.

The scheme is funded by the Staffordshire Commissioner and will run from 31st July to 1st September.

Last year’s event saw more than 11,000 people aged between eight and 17 take part in more than 2,500 activities across the county.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Space clearly makes a difference, providing memorable experiences for many while diverting some away from potential involvement in low-level crime and anti-social behaviour. “The activities provide an opportunity for Staffordshire Police and partners to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them and this is why I have committed to Space running for a further two years. “Activities are now available to book online and I am looking forward to calling in to some sessions to see the scheme in action.”

For more details on activities taking place visit www.staffordshirespace.uk.