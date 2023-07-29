Lichfield and Burntwood workers facing an uncertain future because of the planned closure of a local Amazon site are being offered a package of support by a task group.

The online retail giant has confirmed plans to shut its Rugeley distribution centre.

While staff have been offered the chance to move to an alternative new site in Sutton Coldfield, efforts are being stepped up to help those staff looking for alternative opportunities locally.

A task group made up of local councils, the Department for Work and Pensions, South Staffordshire College and the National Careers Service will aim to signpost people to new employment and training opportunities.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said: