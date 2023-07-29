Lichfield and Burntwood workers facing an uncertain future because of the planned closure of a local Amazon site are being offered a package of support by a task group.
The online retail giant has confirmed plans to shut its Rugeley distribution centre.
While staff have been offered the chance to move to an alternative new site in Sutton Coldfield, efforts are being stepped up to help those staff looking for alternative opportunities locally.
A task group made up of local councils, the Department for Work and Pensions, South Staffordshire College and the National Careers Service will aim to signpost people to new employment and training opportunities.
Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:
“We were saddened by the news that the Amazon site is to close and appreciate it is a difficult time for affected employees and their families.
“The county council and its partners wanted to ensure that our response was swift in ensuring people understand the package of support that is there to help them find other opportunities as soon as possible should they choose not to move to the new site.
“While this task group was set up following the Amazon announcement, it’s important to note that this support is here all the time. The Staffordshire Jobs and Careers service is on hand for anyone seeking new employment or skills development opportunities, or to businesses looking for the right employees.
“Staffordshire is an area with very low unemployment and far more jobs than jobseekers, so anyone seeking employment can do so feeling confident that the jobs and the help to access them are there for them.”Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council