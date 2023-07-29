A training session in Lichfield has taught local workers and representatives how to use specialist bleed kits to save lives.

Held at The George Hotel, the event saw 61 people from organisations such as Lichfield District Council, the Lichfield Garrick, Three Spires shopping centre, Lichfield District Council, Staffordshire Police, McDonalds and B and M, shown how the equipment can help those who have sustained serious injury.

The training on the kits – which have been funded by the Staffordshire Commissioner – was delivered by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Yvonne James, principal community safety officer at Lichfield District Council, said:

“This was a very successful event giving people the opportunity to learn how to use equipment which could save lives.” Yvonne James

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said: