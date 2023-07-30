There’ll be plenty of activities on offer when a family fun day takes place in Lichfield next week.

Beacon Park will host the event from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday (2nd August).

Youngsters will be able to enjoy games, sports and activities, including inflatables, rides, teddy bear races and food stalls.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“The fun day is another great opportunity for families to enjoy themselves in beautiful Beacon Park. “Entry is free, and the event features a mixture of free and paid for activities. There is no need to book – just come along and have some fun.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

For more details, visit the Lichfield Historic Parks website.