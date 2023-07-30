A Burntwood business says the launch of a new initiative will help staff develop their careers and skills.

Family-owned Tara Group, which includes Cameron Homes, Keon Homes and Chasetown Civil Engineering, has launched the Tara Academy.

The initiative aims to help employees develop new skills through a variety of channels.

To celebrate the launch, staff were offered two weeks of taster sessions including breakfast forums, lunch learning and online training with industry experts.

Julie Caudle, director of people and performance at Tara Group, said:

“As a company, we’re very proud of the development opportunities that we provide to all our employees. We believe that by offering progression and active learning opportunities, we can build a skilled, happy, and engaged team that will drive the business forward. “We’re delighted to have officially launched the Tara Academy and pleased with the successful turnout and feedback on the workshops. “This development programme is a key investment into the future of our company. “The taster sessions are just the start of our plans, and we’re looking forward to rolling out the programme further throughout the next few months.” Julie Caudle, Tara Group

