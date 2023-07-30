Summer activities being provided for children and families could be boosted by funding from Lichfield City Council.

The authority is allocating £10,000 of its Grants Reserve to help increase the number of free and low-cost options for families feeling the pinch over the school holidays.

Cllr Colin Ball, chair of the city council’s grants advisory committee, said:

“We know that there have been cutbacks across the board in services for children and young people over the past few years. “This is an opportunity for the city council to support children and families over the summer – a chance to see families having fun in these difficult times.” Cllr Colin Ball

Applicants can apply for a maximum of £2,000. However , consideration will be given to requests for higher amounts from community organisations who are seeking to provide additional staffing resources to support a co-ordinated effort with other partner organisations or authorities.

Anyone interested should request an application form by emailing [email protected] or collect one from the city council offices in Donegal House on Bore Street.