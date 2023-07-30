Councillors will be given an update on plans to develop a new cinema in Lichfield city centre behind closed doors.

A joint venture between Lichfield District Council and Evolve Estates is seeking to convert the former Debenhams unit in the Three Spires shopping centre into a multi-screen facility.

Members of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee will be given a verbal update on the project at a meting on 2nd August.

But the agenda for the session has confirmed the public and media will be excluded from that portion of the meeting because “publicity would be prejudicial to the public interest by reason of the confidential nature of the business to be transacted”.

Work has taken place on the building with Evolve Estates confirming in May that talks were taking place with a “national operator” to run the cinema, although no formal announcement has yet taken place.