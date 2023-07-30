A housebuilder has released a number of three storey properties for sale at a development in Fradley.

The Kingsville-style homes are available at Barratt Homes’ Fradley Manor scheme off Hay End Lane.

The properties are three bedrooms on the upper floors along with a study on the ground floor that can double up as a fourth bedroom.



Tanya Silk, sales director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“The three storey properties at our Fradley Manor development have been expertly designed to provide the very best of spacious and modern living for all families. “We’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about the properties available to book an appointment with one of our sales advisers at the development.” Tanya Silk, Barratt Homes

More details about available properties can be found on the Barratt Homes website.