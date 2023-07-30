A report has recommended plans to convert a property into a care facility for children are approved.

Lichfield District Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the works at Rosewood House, on Rosemary Hill Road in Little Aston, at a meeting next week.

The application has been called in by Cllr Joseph Powell due to concerns from local residents.

But a planning report has recommended approval of the scheme.

“The proposal seeks to use the existing property for a residential institution, to be occupied by three children and two full-time carers. “It is advised that children will be taken from a detailed placement matching process from the learning disability social care team and will be provided with one to one care and support 24 hours a day from a qualified team that includes a registered manager and deputy manager. “There will be three senior residential support workers and six residential support workers who work a shift pattern. Children will be supported to attend health appointments, education provision and health activities by staff. “There will be a maximum of three children in the home at any given time and these will be medium to long term placements spanning from six months to several years. The children will each have their own bedroom and share the rest of the home as a family. “In terms of potential noise and disturbance to neighbouring dwellings, this level of activity reflects that of the use of the site as a family residence. “The proposal would not detrimentally affect the level of amenity currently afforded to the occupants of neighbouring houses.” Planning report

A decision will be made by the planning committee at a meeting tomorrow (31st July).