Youngsters aged between four and 11 are being encouraged to take up a Summer Reading Challenge.

The initiative asked primary school aged children to take part – and last year nearly 10,000 joined in across Staffordshire.

For this year’s theme, libraries have partnered with national children’s charity the Youth Sport Trust for Ready, Set, Read, allowing youngsters to join a superstar team and their marvellous mascots as they navigate a fictional summer obstacle course.

Bringing the challenge to life are illustrations by children’s illustrator Loretta Schauer, with children being rewarded with free stickers as they complete the challenge.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our libraries do a fantastic job every year at encouraging children to read over the summer holidays. “Not only can reading be fun, but it’s an important part of a child’s development and the scheme really helps support their overall literacy and language skills. It’s great fun and it’s free. “I’d definitely encourage families to head over to their local library and sign up for the challenge this summer.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more on the Summer Reading Challenge website.