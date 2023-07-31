An author will be signing copies of his book at an event in Lichfield.

Anthony Etherington will be promoting his new work, Europia, at Waterstones on Saturday (5th August).

The book is set in Eastern Europe in 2030 and follows Marta Ionescu who lives alone on the run-down Goval estate. As she looks to create a better future for herself and find the husband of her dreams, she sets off a chain of events that threatens the people and things she loves and, ultimately, her own life.

Anthony said:

“Europia was originally inspired by friends’ experiences of internet dating – most made light of the challenges and risks involved, stressing the steps they took to ensure their safety. “That said, despite some enjoyable and fun-filled encounters, few relationships that went beyond a first meeting survived more than a few months. Throw in the sexting that sometimes occurred and the process often sounded depressingly tacky and fraught. “I decided to set the tale in the near future in order to explore, through the main character Marta’s eyes, where we may be heading. “Three trends, in particular, play a part in her story – technology and its impact on relationships, globalisation and its impact on family life, and the debate around the future of the EU and its impact on people’s identity and sense of belonging, their hopes and fears for the future. “With that little lot to contend with, it’s a good job Marta turns out to be a pretty tough individual.” Anthony Etherington

For more details, visit the Waterstones website.