Plans to change the way 999 calls are handled across Staffordshire have been met with caution.

Staffordshire Police will join the national Right Care Right Person agreement which sees some emergency calls passed on to other authorities and organisations where a police officer may not be deemed the most appropriate to attend.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said the move would allow police to prioritise their resources.

“Right Care Right Person is about us working with other partners to divert calls to the appropriate agency to make sure someone who might be in a vulnerable state, due to mental health or other issues, gets a suitably trained practitioner in the right time to support them – rather than a police officer turning out routinely, which is what we have been doing. “It’s about providing the right support and making sure police officers are free to do what the public would expect police officers to do. “What I would say to reassure people is that we will make absolutely sure that where there is an immediate threat to life, we will be responding.” Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison

But the British Psychological Association (BPS) says that while it welcomes the new proposals – which are earmarked to begin in February 2024 – they are “extremely concerned” about the implementation.

Dr Roman Raczka, BPS president-elect and chair of the division of clinical psychology, said: