Families on a budget are being given tips on great days out for kids during the school holidays in Staffordshire.

A list 30 family days out for less than £30 has been published by Enjoy Staffordshire.

Venues such as the Staffordshire Regiment Museum, Lichfield Cathedral and the National Memorial Arboretum.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council and chair of Enjoy Staffordshire, said: