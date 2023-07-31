Families on a budget are being given tips on great days out for kids during the school holidays in Staffordshire.
A list 30 family days out for less than £30 has been published by Enjoy Staffordshire.
Venues such as the Staffordshire Regiment Museum, Lichfield Cathedral and the National Memorial Arboretum.
Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council and chair of Enjoy Staffordshire, said:
“We know that many families still face extra pressures from the increasing cost of living which is why we’re promoting our 30 days out for less than £30 campaign.
“Keeping children entertained over the six-week summer holiday will be a challenge but there are lots of brilliant days out with lots of choice that don’t cost the earth. All the days out provide good value for money, and many are even free.
“And if you live nearby one of our larger paid-for attractions, or plan to visit them more than once, an annual pass can also help to keep the cost down.
“Whatever you decide to do, as the UK’s biggest and best playground, you’re guaranteed a great day out in Staffordshire.”Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council