A supermarket says a new trial will make it easier than ever for shoppers in Lichfield to support local food banks.
The city’s Tesco Extra store is taking part in a six week initiative which will see pre-filled donation bags available for customers to buy and donate.
They will will contain items that are most needed by local food banks and charities.
The bags are available in store until 3rd September.
Tesco’s head of community, Claire de Silva, said:
“We’re really proud of our partnerships with FareShare and the Trussell Trust and we want to continue to find ways to help them.
“With many food banks struggling to meet the rising levels of need, more people using food banks we wanted to make donating as easy as possible for customers that want to support their community.
“The donation bags will be available throughout the summer holidays, so it allows a real focus on families and children who need support.”Claire de Silva, Tesco
Emma Revie, CEO at the Trussell Trust, added:
“We are extremely grateful to Tesco for once again providing innovative new ways for their customers to support our network of more than 1,300 food bank centres.
“Over the last year, food banks have faced record levels of need and, while donations have increased by 18%, our network distributed 37% more emergency food parcels than in 2021/2022.
“The generosity of Tesco and its customers plays a vital role in ensuring that food banks can continue to support people who cannot afford the essentials, as we continue working towards our vision of ending the need for food banks.”Emma Revie, Trussell Trust