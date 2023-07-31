A supermarket says a new trial will make it easier than ever for shoppers in Lichfield to support local food banks.

The city’s Tesco Extra store is taking part in a six week initiative which will see pre-filled donation bags available for customers to buy and donate.

They will will contain items that are most needed by local food banks and charities.

The bags are available in store until 3rd September.

Tesco’s head of community, Claire de Silva, said:

“We’re really proud of our partnerships with FareShare and the Trussell Trust and we want to continue to find ways to help them. “With many food banks struggling to meet the rising levels of need, more people using food banks we wanted to make donating as easy as possible for customers that want to support their community. “The donation bags will be available throughout the summer holidays, so it allows a real focus on families and children who need support.” Claire de Silva, Tesco

Emma Revie, CEO at the Trussell Trust, added: