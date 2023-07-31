New voter identification rules had “very little impact” on polling across Lichfield and Burntwood at the local elections, a new report has said.

The polls in May were the first time that residents had needed to show either photographic ID or a voter identification certificate in order to cast their vote.

Figures from Lichfield District Council revealed that while 17,721 people voted, just 24 were turned away due to a lack of identification – and 16 of those later returned with relevant documentation.

A report to Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee said:

“Thanks to an awareness campaign in the lead up to the elections, the majority of voters who attended polling stations were fully prepared for voter ID and there was only one reported incident by presiding officers. “Anecdotally, voter ID had very little impact on polling day with the majority of voters aware of the requirement and prepared to show their identification. “Of those eight reported as unable to vote at all, there was no noticeable trend that could be attributed from the information available or collected.” Lichfield District Council report

The report will be discussed at a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday (2nd August).