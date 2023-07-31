A group working to restore the Lichfield Canal has confirmed that developers have agreed to build a key phase of the project.

Persimmon Homes and St Modwen will construct a new bridge to take Cricket Lane over the route of the waterway.

The commitment has been made as part of approved plans for a new development of 520 homes on land nearby.

The new bridge will connect the Borrowcop and Gallows Reach sections of the Lichfield Canal alongside Tamworth Road.

Peter Buck, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust’s construction and operations trustee, said:

“We’re very pleased that Persimmon and St Modwen are supporting us by building a bridge and channel under Cricket Lane. “This develops on our sound relationship with Persimmon on the St John’s Grange development. “The approval of the planning application secures the future for this section of the Lichfield Canal. Peter Buck

A humpback bridge carried Cricket Lane over the canal when it was built at the end of the 18th century, but the road was levelled when the canal was abandoned and filled in during the 1950s.

In preparation for the new bridge, trust volunteers have begun lowering the channel to the required level.