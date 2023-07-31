A group working to restore the Lichfield Canal has confirmed that developers have agreed to build a key phase of the project.
Persimmon Homes and St Modwen will construct a new bridge to take Cricket Lane over the route of the waterway.
The commitment has been made as part of approved plans for a new development of 520 homes on land nearby.
The new bridge will connect the Borrowcop and Gallows Reach sections of the Lichfield Canal alongside Tamworth Road.
Peter Buck, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust’s construction and operations trustee, said:
“We’re very pleased that Persimmon and St Modwen are supporting us by building a bridge and channel under Cricket Lane.
“This develops on our sound relationship with Persimmon on the St John’s Grange development.
“The approval of the planning application secures the future for this section of the Lichfield Canal.Peter Buck
A humpback bridge carried Cricket Lane over the canal when it was built at the end of the 18th century, but the road was levelled when the canal was abandoned and filled in during the 1950s.
In preparation for the new bridge, trust volunteers have begun lowering the channel to the required level.
“Cricket Lane has historical importance for Lichfield – it was part of Ryknild Street, the Roman road that ran from Gloucestershire to South Yorkshire.
“This will be the first new bridge under an existing road on the Lichfield Canal route and the towpath will provide a safe way to cross Cricket Lane, which is a notoriously difficult crossing.”Peter Buck
I hope they have more luck than the so called NEW bridge at Walton ? The developers got plann8ng permission to build a new estate at Drakelow power station on the proviso they built a new bridge for the increased traffic ! The houses are built but NO sign of a new needed bridge still years later ? Do you have faith in our Council getting what was promised ? I don’t looking at what’s happening in the Lichfield area these days ! SAD
Makes me wonder if any of the anti housing development brigade are involved in or support this canal restoration project. It appears the only way they can continue the canal in this part of Lichfield is with the generosity and expertise of the housing developers. Awkward.
Another white elephant for a project which will never see water in anyone’s lifetime, it’s good PR for the developers and that’s about it.
@Lichfield Oldie. Not correct it has water at Tamworth Road and soon from Cappers Lane toward Darnford Lane.
I note how Alicia is now pivoting from it will never progress to it is only progressing with developer help. Not really awkward, just taking advantage of the developer local infrastructure contributions I would imagine. Since you are an expert I am sure you knew that. In fact you must be a very successful and wealthy person as you know everything about everything.
Keep up the good work all involved with this project.
Alica why don’t you move out of Lichfield as you don’t like anything that happens here