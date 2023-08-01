A commemorative cultural event at the National Memorial Arboretum will explore the contributions and legacy of migrants from the Caribbean.

Taking place on 6th August, Carnival Windrush will feature costumed dancers and music.

The event celebrates the legacy of the HMT Empire Windrush which arrived on UK shores 75-years ago, and the significant role the Windrush Generation played in rebuilding the country after the Second World War.

Created in collaboration with female a cappella quintet Black Voices, the day-long free carnival will also feature poetry, steelpan workshops and performances by acts including the Notebenders and the Reggaelators.

Host Nikki Tapper said:

“Carnival Windrush will be a fantastic celebration of the legacy, tenacity, resilience, style and poise of the pioneering migrants from the Caribbean who were invited to this country to assist with reconstruction in the wake of the Second World War. “It is an honour and a blessing to be hosting this event at the National Memorial Arboretum – such a fitting and significant location, focused on remembering those who have sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of defending freedom and creating opportunities for the people of this country.” Nikki Tapper

After the Second World War, large parts of Britain were in desperate need of rebuilding, so the UK actively invited migrants from Commonwealth nations to fill essential roles in many different industries, including the railways, construction sector and the NHS.

On 22nd June 1948, HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury docks, bringing more than 800 passengers from the Caribbean and marking the starting point of a wave of migration from 1948 to 1971, which became known as the Windrush Generation.

It is estimated that nearly half a million men and women from the Caribbean emigrated to the UK during this period, helping to rebuild the country and contributing toward British culture and identity.

The Carnival Windrush programme also features a premiere performance by the Sounds of Windrush massed schools choir as well as an ensemble of adult groups, including Lichfield Gospel Choir, to perform the new composition, We Honour You.

Carol Pemberton MBE, founder of Black Voices, said:

“Those who migrated on board HMT Empire Windrush, to help rebuild the economy after World War Two, have paved the way for today’s black Britons. “I am one of ten children to parents of the Windrush Generation. It is because of their journey that I have been able to travel every continent and perform before royalty and presidents as part of Black Voices. “It has been wonderful to introduce hundreds of school pupils from across the Midlands to the dreams, ambition and resilience of the Windrush pioneers. Every culture and community deserves space to celebrate lives lived and commemorate lives lost, and music can play a unique role in remembrance through its ability to connect people to themselves and to others.” Carol Pemberton MBE

More details on the free event are available at www.thenma.org.uk/what’s-on/events/carnivalwindrush.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said: