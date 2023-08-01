Chasetown picked up a comfortable 3-1 win on their travels at Tividale in their penultimate pre-season fixture.

The Scholars took the lead when Jayden Campbell drew a handball inside the box and Jack Langston converted the spot kick.

Langston then made it 2-0 after finishing superbly following a pass from substitute Joe Morley.

Tividale reduced the arrears with a well-taken goal of their own, before Chasetown scored the goal of the night when Levi Rowley notched his second stroke of pre-season with an absolute thunderbolt into the roof of the net from outside of the box.