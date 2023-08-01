Council chiefs say the Knife Angel will continue to have a lasting legacy after its departure from Lichfield.

The sculpture, owned by the British Ironworks Centre, and made from more than 100,000 blades collected by police across the UK, was situated in Frog Lane throughout July.

During its time in the city the Knife Angel had been visited by dozens of school parties as well as local residents and visitors from across the country.

The visit has also coincided with a programme of activities and events, including the installation of permanent knife bins where blades can be left for police to securely collect.

Training has also been given on specialist bleed kits designed to help victims of stabbings.

Lichfield District Council’s principal community safety officer, Yvonne James, said: