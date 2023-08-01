Council chiefs say the Knife Angel will continue to have a lasting legacy after its departure from Lichfield.
The sculpture, owned by the British Ironworks Centre, and made from more than 100,000 blades collected by police across the UK, was situated in Frog Lane throughout July.
During its time in the city the Knife Angel had been visited by dozens of school parties as well as local residents and visitors from across the country.
The visit has also coincided with a programme of activities and events, including the installation of permanent knife bins where blades can be left for police to securely collect.
Training has also been given on specialist bleed kits designed to help victims of stabbings.
Lichfield District Council’s principal community safety officer, Yvonne James, said:
“The public’s response has been amazing, it’s been positive, and many have approached us on site and just said ‘thanks so much for doing this as it’s so important’.
“I have spoken to people who have lost loved ones to knife crime, I have met people who have children and fear for their safety, I have spoken to young people who say they want to feel safe when they don’t.
“It is clear the national increase of knife crime and violence has affected everyone in different ways so although we have achieved so much in the last four weeks, we cannot stop now and we will need to continue to work together as a community, educate and challenge to keep our area as safe as we can.
“I would like to thank all who have been involved and supported this campaign, particularly the members of the Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership – we cannot achieve such success in isolation, only by working together.”Yvonne James