Residents in an area of Lichfield are being invited to meet a local councillor and PCSO to raise any issues of concern.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins and PCSO Tom Passmore will take part in the community walkabout event on Friday (4th August).

Residents from the new estates at St Johns, Friary Meadow and Bower Park are invited to attend.

They will meet at the Co-op store on Birmingham Road at 12.30pm.