A proposal for a children’s care home in Little Aston has seen a meeting descend into a row over language used by a councillor to describe disabled people.

Planners at Lichfield District Council approved the scheme on Monday (31st July) for a detached, four-bedroom home with a one-bedroom annex on Rosemary Hill Road to be converted into a care home for three children aged under 18.

However, a discussion about the plans became ill-tempered after the councillor who originally called in the proposals appeared to suggest the scheme was inappropriate for a residential area.

The application was referred to the council’s planning committee after objections were raised by local residents.

The authority received a total of eight letters objecting to the scheme – with neighbours saying the care home would be out of keeping with the area – but planning officers nevertheless recommended it be given the go-ahead.

Locals were concerned that no information had been provided about who specifically the care home will cater for, and what security might be required.

Cllr Joseph Powell was among those to speak out against the proposals. He told the planning committee meeting:

“I called it in originally [for debate] because of the concerns of the neighbours to this property. “It’s not so long ago we had another very similar case in the area. “This is a residential area, this is not for turning into residential homes for handicapped people.” Cllr Joseph Powell, Lichfield District Council

He subsequently went on to correct his choice of wording, but his comments nevertheless drew the ire of others on the committee.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins said:

“I would just like to say disabled people have to reside somewhere – why not in a residential area? “Are you suggesting they live somewhere that is non-residential?” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins

Cllr Powell replied:

“That’s not quite the point I was making – I’m talking about this as a property which has raised concerns with the neighbours and information I have about the possible future use of this place.” Cllr Joseph Powell

Cllr Andrew Rushton also weighed in on the argument. He said:

“I think we should be a lot more compassionate in this debate, and think about what language we’re using, and use appropriate terms for disabled people.” Cllr Andrew Rushton

Cllr Diane Evans added:

“I too find the way the comments came across were rather unfortunate. “It is disappointing when you hear comments like that.” Cllr Diane Evans

Bringing the discussion to a close, planning committee chair Cllr Thomas Marshall said:

“I certainly understand the reservations and concerns being expressed by local people. “I think as a council we are aware of that. It’s absolutely vital we make sure this is not a cynical application to try and achieve something via almost a Trojan Horse.” Cllr Thomas Marshall

In the end the committee voted 9 to 2 in favour of the application, with one abstention.

Officers confirmed there will be conditions attached which limit the property to a maximum of three children under the age of 18 being care for.