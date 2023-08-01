A Fradley-based freight business has invested in new online tools it hopes will improve the service it can offer customers.

The Palletways Group saw on time deliveries for the first half of 2023 up by 2% on the same period in the previous year.

Meanwhile, overall on time data – which includes collections and deliveries – increased by almost 4%.

The company said it had also invested in the new education centre on its website which will provide more information for customers on their deliveries.

Rob Gittins, managing director of Palletways UK, said: