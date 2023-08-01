A Fradley-based freight business has invested in new online tools it hopes will improve the service it can offer customers.
The Palletways Group saw on time deliveries for the first half of 2023 up by 2% on the same period in the previous year.
Meanwhile, overall on time data – which includes collections and deliveries – increased by almost 4%.
The company said it had also invested in the new education centre on its website which will provide more information for customers on their deliveries.
Rob Gittins, managing director of Palletways UK, said:
“A lot of the enquiries we receive are along a common theme – customers have queries about the status of their delivery or they want to know how they can change their delivery slot.
“Responses to these and many more questions, can now be found in a new user-friendly space meaning customers will have access to a wealth of information to help them understand exactly what they can expect from their kerbside deliveries.”Rob Gittins, Palletways UK