An installation highlighting the impact of carbon emissions will visit Lichfield this week.

Staffordshire County Council is currently touring a ten metre ‘carbon bubble’ to help start conversations about tackling climate change.

It will be in Beacon Park between 10am and 3pm on Wednesday (2nd August), with officers also on hand to help residents reduce their own carbon footprints.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for climate change and the environment at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Having the giant bubble to help people visualise what a tonne of carbon looks like is a great way of raising awareness and getting people talking about the issue and what we can do to help tackle it. “People got a glimpse of the bubble last year when it visited Stafford, and we hope by taking it to other towns and cities it will get people talking. “Staffordshire creates about 5.8 million tonnes of carbon each year and the average resident produces about 5.3 tonnes a year – but making small changes in our lives such as reducing energy use, cutting waste and recycling, walking, and cycling more can all make a big difference if we all work together.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The carbon bubble will be transported to locations using electric vehicles and inflated using generators which run on 100% renewable materials.