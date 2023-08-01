The list of must-read summer books for Staffordshire residents has been revealed.

Staffordshire Libraries has compiled a top ten of books chosen by librarians to give people some reading inspiration.

The titles included everything from historical dramas to chilling thrillers.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Summer is the perfect time to indulge in a good book, so librarians up and down the county have put together their top ten books for this summer.

“Reading provides an excellent opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the captivating worlds created by talented authors.

“Whether you are lounging by the pool or seeking a thrilling adventure from the comfort of your home, these books have got you covered, with something for everyone to enjoy this summer.

“Why not pop along to your local library and see what’s available? Or even join one of the reading groups and get some ideas for your next read.

“Audio versions of most popular books are also available to download using the libraries apps.”

