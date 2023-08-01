A hit movie franchise will be brought to life on the Lichfield Garrick stage next month.

Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company will perform Shrek the Musical from 12th to 16th September.

It follows the story of the ogre who sees his life of isolation in the swamp quickly disrupted by a group of fairytale characters.

A spokesperson said:

“Based on the smash-hit Dreamworks animation movies, Shrek the Musical has become a firm theatre favourite since it was first staged on Broadway in 2008. “With a host of upbeat catchy songs, energetic dancing and crammed with comedy, this is guaranteed to have audiences laughing and singing along from start to finish.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For tickets, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.