A Burntwood-based business is celebrating after being recognised for efforts to create a positive workplace for staff.

Global nursery chain Busy Bees has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace following analysis by the Best Practice Institute (BPI).

The company’s chief people officer Charlotte Hutchings said:

“Busy Bees was established 40 years ago with a clear vision to give every child the best start in life. “That dedication – shared by almost 25,000 colleagues worldwide, including 10,000 in the UK – runs through everything we do as a business, enabling our teams to feel part of something genuinely valuable, and supporting positive feelings of stability and security. “We are thrilled to be named as a Most Loved Workplace, which demonstrates how committed we are to empowering and rewarding the people who deliver the highest quality early years care and education for our children.” Charlotte Hutchings, Busy Bees

Busy Bees was certified as a Most Loved Workplace because of its proactive approach to employee engagement and benefits.

Among the initiatives is the Talent Exchange Programme, which will see 30 practitioners from across the company’s global sites convene in Canada this September to share best practice and learn from colleagues.